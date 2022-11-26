WATCH: Nicco Marchiol Oklahoma State Postgame
West Virginia quarterback Nicco Marchiol chats with the media after leading the Mountaineers to a win in Stillwater
The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7, 3-6) upset the Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-5, 4-5) 24-19 Saturday afternoon.
Freshman quarterback Nicco Marchiol chatted with the media following the Mountaineers' win and discusses stepping in for an injured Garrett Greene, his development since arriving to WVU and more.
