WATCH: Nicco Marchiol Oklahoma State Postgame

West Virginia quarterback Nicco Marchiol chats with the media after leading the Mountaineers to a win in Stillwater

The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7, 3-6) upset the Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-5, 4-5) 24-19 Saturday afternoon.

GAMESummary_2022-FB_OSU

Freshman quarterback Nicco Marchiol chatted with the media following the Mountaineers' win and discusses stepping in for an injured Garrett Greene, his development since arriving to WVU and more. 

