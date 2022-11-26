WATCH: Nicco Marchiol Oklahoma State Postgame

The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7, 3-6) upset the Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-5, 4-5) 24-19 Saturday afternoon.

Freshman quarterback Nicco Marchiol chatted with the media following the Mountaineers' win and discusses stepping in for an injured Garrett Greene, his development since arriving to WVU and more.

WATCH: Neal Brown Oklahoma State Postgame

WATCH: Jaylen Anderson Oklahoma State Postgame

GET YOUR WVU TICKETS HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly