WATCH: Lee Kpogba Oklahoma State Postgame

West Virginia middle linebacker Lee Kpogba talks the upset win over the Cowboys

The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7, 3-6) upset the Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-5, 4-5) 24-19 Saturday afternoon.

Linebacker Lee Kpogba met with the media following the game and discussed the win over Oklahoma State, playing in the elements and more. 

