WATCH: Neal Brown Postgame Press Conference | Iowa State

The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-4, 4-4) were dominated by the ninth ranked Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday night falling 42-6. The Mountaineers lost on all three sides of the ball and never found any rhythm offensively. Shortly following the game, head coach Neal Brown spoke with the media. Full video of the press conference can be found at the top of this page.

