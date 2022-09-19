Skip to main content

WATCH: Neal Brown Previews Virginia Tech

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown previews the Virginia Tech Hokies

The West Virginia Mountaineers are on the road in week four to take on an old familiar rival in the Virginia Tech Hokies this Thursday night at 7:30 with the action airing on ESPN. 

SeasonSummary_2022-FB-VT

Head coach met with the media during the weekly press conference and announced the players of the game from the Towson win, previewed the Hokies, the development of the offensive line, gave an injury update and more. 

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

DSC_5333
Football

WVU Football Week 4 Injury Update

By Christopher Hall
Nov 20, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (0) makes a catch and runs for extra yards during the first quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

West Virginia, Texas Matchup Operating in Six-Day Window

By Christopher Hall
USATSI_16778582_168388579_lowres
Football

What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Virginia Tech

By Schuyler Callihan
Sep 10, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Grant Wells (6) throws a pass as offensive lineman Kaden Moore (68) blocks Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku (6) during the first quarter at Lane Stadium.
Football

Know Your Foe: Virginia Tech Offensive Breakdown

By Christopher Hall
DSC_9064
Football

Week 4 Odds: West Virginia at Virginia Tech

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19062991_168388579_lowres
Football

Neal Brown Quotes from Win Over Towson

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_9119
Football

Sunday Morning Thoughts: CJ Donaldson is Going to be Special at WVU

By Schuyler Callihan
20220917_171246
Football

WATCH: Jordan Jefferson Towson Postgame

By Christopher Hall