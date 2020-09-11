WATCH: Neal Brown Reveals Good News of Testing Results Ahead of Game

The Mountaineers are less than 24 hours from kicking off the 2020 season vs Eastern Kentucky and the team just received their latest COVID-19 testing results.

Head coach Neal Brown posted a video on Twitter saying, "The good news is everybody we anticipated playing in the game is COVID free."

The protocols and guidelines put in place have kept those involved in the West Virginia University football program safe and Brown complimented the work of the everyone who made this possible.

"We're less than 24 hours away from kick and all of the hard work, the sacrifice by so many - our players, athletic training staff, strength and conditioning, our coaches, our administrative staff. Just really proud of everyone associated with our program."



Photo by Caleb Saunders - WVU Football

