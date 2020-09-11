SI.com
MountaineerMaven
WATCH: Neal Brown Reveals Good News of Testing Results Ahead of Game

Schuyler Callihan

The Mountaineers are less than 24 hours from kicking off the 2020 season vs Eastern Kentucky and the team just received their latest COVID-19 testing results.

Head coach Neal Brown posted a video on Twitter saying, "The good news is everybody we anticipated playing in the game is COVID free." 

The protocols and guidelines put in place have kept those involved in the West Virginia University football program safe and Brown complimented the work of the everyone who made this possible. 

"We're less than 24 hours away from kick and all of the hard work, the sacrifice by so many - our players, athletic training staff, strength and conditioning, our coaches, our administrative staff. Just really proud of everyone associated with our program."

Neal Brown2
Photo by Caleb Saunders - WVU Football

3 Things to Watch for Saturday vs Eastern Kentucky

Looking at a few things to keep your eyes on during this week's West Virginia game

Schuyler Callihan

Nicktroy Fortune Ready for Season Following Mother's Passing

West Virginia corner Nicktroy Fortune has had a tough month or so, but he'll be ready to play on Saturday

Christopher Hall

PrincessP

Between the Eers: Chris Hall and Schuyler Callihan Preview EKU/WVU

Breaking down this week's matchup between West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky

Schuyler Callihan

WATCH: WVU Football Wants Fan Support Both On and Off the Field

WVU Football continues to be a part of the change in the fight for equality

Schuyler Callihan

PrincessP

Alonzo Addae Preparing to Make His Debut/First Start as a Mountaineer

The cousin of corners coach and former Mountaineer Jahmile Addae is set to take the field at WVU for the first time

Christopher Hall

THREAD ALERT: WVU Uniform Combo for Eastern Kentucky Game

The threads are set for Saturday's game

Schuyler Callihan

PrincessP

Launch Date Set for Napoleon's Corner

New show talking West Virginia football hosted by former Mountaineer running back Eugene Napoleon

Schuyler Callihan

PrincessP

Recently Offered 2022 Receiver Likes How WVU is "Setting the Standard"

A new Mountaineer offer is out

Schuyler Callihan

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU/Eastern Kentucky

Will the Mountaineers cover a large spread in week one?

Schuyler Callihan

LB Josh Chandler-Semedo Gives the Backstory to his Name Change

New name, same goal for West Virginia linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo

Schuyler Callihan

PrincessP