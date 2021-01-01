WATCH: Neal Brown Talks Liberty Bowl Win Over Army, Momentum for 2021

The 62nd edition of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl belongs to the West Virginia Mountaineers after defeating the Army Black Knights 24-21 on Thursday night.

After trailing 14-10 at the half, West Virginia made the decision to bench starting quarterback Jarret Doege for Austin Kendall, who led the comeback. Kendall finished the game 8/17 for 121 yards and two touchdowns. He may have completed under 50% of his passes, but the receiving corps had several drops throughout the night. He provided the spark that West Virginia needed in order to come out on top.

The Mountaineers end the season with a 6-4 record and this win marks the first bowl victory for Neal Brown as head coach of West Virginia (4-0 all-time in bowls).

Following the game, Brown met with the media to talk about the win, the decision to change quarterbacks, an update on Tykee Smith, and momentum heading into the 2021 season. You can watch the full press conference at the top of this page.

