WATCH: Neal Brown's Perspective on WVU Pro Day
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown discusses his role on WVU Pro Day
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown met with the media following WVU Pro Day. He discusses areas scouts are looking for in his players and how he and is staff handle NFL and CFL organizations.
WATCH: TJ Simmons Discusses WVU Pro Day
WATCH: Darius Stills Discusses WVU Pro Day
WATCH: Tony Fields II Discusses WVU Pro Day
WATCH: Mike Brown Discusses WVU Pro Day
