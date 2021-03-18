Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
WATCH: Neal Brown's Perspective on WVU Pro Day

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown discusses his role on WVU Pro Day
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown met with the media following WVU Pro Day. He discusses areas scouts are looking for in his players and how he and is staff handle NFL and CFL organizations.

WATCH: TJ Simmons Discusses WVU Pro Day

WATCH: Darius Stills Discusses WVU Pro Day

WATCH: Tony Fields II Discusses WVU Pro Day

WATCH: Mike Brown Discusses WVU Pro Day

USATSI_14930695_168388579_lowres
