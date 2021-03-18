WATCH: TJ Simmons Discusses WVU Pro Day

TJ Simmons met with the media following WVU Pro Day. The receiver discusses the process leading up to Pro Day and plans leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft.

WATCH: Tony Fields II Discusses WVU Pro Day

WATCH: Darius Stills Discusses WVU Pro Day

WATCH: Mike Brown Discusses WVU Pro Day

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.



Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly