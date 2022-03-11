Skip to main content

WATCH: Pat White Joins The Pat McAfee Show

Two former Mountaineers talk about their time together at WVU.

On Thursday's edition of The Pat McAfee Show, former WVU star quarterback Pat White made an appearance to discuss his time in Morgantown, how he almost quit to play baseball, career in the NFL, and coaching quarterbacks at Campbell University.

