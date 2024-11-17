WATCH: Reid Carrico Baylor Postgame Press Conference
The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-5, 4-3) dropped its third consecutive home game of the season after the Baylor Bears (6-4, 4-3) delivered their first win in Morgantown in seven attempts Saturday night, 49-35.
Linebacker Reid Carrico met with the media following the game and gave some insight on the defense's poor first half performance, morale of the team, and more.
