WATCH: Reid Carrico Baylor Postgame Press Conference

West Virginia University linebacker Reid Carrico Baylor postgame press conference

The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-5, 4-3) dropped its third consecutive home game of the season after the Baylor Bears (6-4, 4-3) delivered their first win in Morgantown in seven attempts Saturday night, 49-35.

Linebacker Reid Carrico met with the media following the game and gave some insight on the defense's poor first half performance, morale of the team, and more.

