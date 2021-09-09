WATCH: The Current State of WVU Football

Week one was an eyesore for Mountaineer fans. Is it okay to start questioning the climb?

The Mountaineers got off to a sour start in the 2021 season with a 30-24 loss to the Maryland Terrapins. It's one thing to lose a game because you were outplayed and Neal Brown can handle that. The one thing that infuriates him the most is handing a team a win due to poor execution and beating themselves.

West Virginia turned the ball over four times in their defeat which led to the defense staying on the field way too much. Maryland snapped the ball over 80 times and by the end of the fourth quarter, WVU wore out.

Some of the miscues by the Mountaineers are things that shouldn't happen in year three under this coaching staff - poor decision-making by a 2nd-year starting quarterback, dropped passes, poor tackling, miscommunication, and so on.

What makes matters worse is that the Mountaineers play Virginia Tech and Oklahoma back-to-back weeks after this week's contest with Long Island. If some of these issues don't get ironed out any time soon, WVU could be staring at a 1-3 record to begin the season.

Instead of our normal routine of previewing the upcoming game on The Walk Thru Game Day Show, Eugene Napoleon and myself decided that we should go off course and talk about what happened against Maryland and what needs to change moving forward in order for Neal Brown to get things turned around before they spiral out of control.

Check out this week's episode at the top of this page.

