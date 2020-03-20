WATCH: Top Five WVU Highlight Reels of All-Time

1. Tavon Austin

There's no doubt about it. Tavon Austin was by far the flashiest, electrifying player to ever play at West Virginia and maybe the country. His highlight film produced by Dougitydog (Doug Cross) is one of the most viewed college football highlight films on YouTube.

2. Karl Joseph

"The Hitman" Karl Joseph packed a serious punch and still does in the NFL. Big 12 wide receivers feared seeing him hover over the middle as they knew the big hit was coming. He may be one of the hardest hitters to ever dawn the old gold and blue. The "Karl Joseph killed a man in Texas" hit was one of the nastiest hits you'll ever see...and he was a freshman then.

3. Noel Devine

There's fast, there's quick, and then there's Noel Devine. My oh my could Devine absolutely fly, and was a jitterbug in the open space. Once he makes his move in the open field, good luck catching him. He was one of the toughest running backs in the country to tackle not only because of his illusiveness but his lower body strength as well.

4. Major Harris

A guy that many consider the G.O.A.T. of West Virginia football was an absolute playmaker. He was well ahead of his time and elevated the expectations of the football program. Not only was he a magician on the field, but he led the Mountaineers to a national championship appearance in 1988 vs Notre Dame.

5. Kevin White

This Mountaineer burst onto the scene in 2014 and instantly became one of the top receivers in the country with his huge performance vs Alabama in the Chick-fil-a Kickoff game in Atlanta. White made several tough catches and used his big body to go up and snag 50/50 balls with ease.

