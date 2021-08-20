WATCH: Walk-On WR Graeson Malashevich Receives Scholarship

Wednesday, WVU football head coach Neal Brown handed out another scholarship to a walk-on. Earlier in the week, it was defensive back Malachi Ruffin and now, it was Graeson Malashvich's turn. As Brown did for Ruffin, he got Malashevich's parents in on it as they came to the team facility to hand out the scholarship to him.

Malashevich, a Ceredo, West Virginia native, is in his third year as a member of the football team and has made his mark as a valuable member of the special teams, serving as the team’s holder on field goals and extra points, as well as adding depth at wide receiver. Through his hard work, he saw his playing time increase over the past season, seeing action on more than 100 plays during that time. He was used on a season-high 48 snaps against Eastern Kentucky in 2020.

Malashevich is majoring in exercise physiology and has earned spots on WVU’s Garrett Ford Academic Honor Roll and the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll. He was named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team in 2020 and was a member of the Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team in 2019.

Malashevich was also the recipient of the 2021 Tommy Nickolich Memorial Award, presented by the Blue & Gold News which is awarded to a walk-on team member who has distinguished himself through his attitude and work ethic.

