WATCH: West Virginia vs Kansas State Preview & Prediction

Schuyler Callihan

The Walk Thru Gameday Show presented by Mountaineer Maven on Sports Illustrated airs every Friday at 5 p.m. as Schuyler Callihan and former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon breakdown that week's opponent, how the Mountaineers can come out on top, what needs to improve, and will pick five college football teams will come away with a win each week.

Football

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs No. 16 Kansas State

The Mountaineer Maven staff makes their picks for this Saturday's game

Schuyler Callihan

Sports Illustrated Publishers Big 12 Power Rankings: Week 9

A new set of rankings have been released!

Schuyler Callihan

Big 12 Releases Preseason Poll

West Virginia comes in at No. 3 in the Big 12 Conference Preseason Poll

Christopher Hall

Mountaineers Unveil Uniform Combo for K-State Matchup

West Virginia releases uniform combination for the upcoming game against Kansas State.

Christopher Hall

Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver earn All-Big 12 Honors

West Virginia has two selected to Preseason All-Big 12 Honors

Christopher Hall

Napoleon's Corner Ep. 7: Talking Facts

A new episode has been released

Schuyler Callihan

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Kansas State

Following the Mountaineers' loss to Texas Tech, they will be favored this week vs K-State

Schuyler Callihan

Tavon Austin Released from 49ers

Tavon Austin and 49ers reach injury settlement agreement

Christopher Hall

WVU Football Report Card: Offense vs Texas Tech

Grading each aspect of the West Virginia offense from their loss to Texas Tech

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Announces Four Additional Non-Conference Home Games

The Mountaineers have added a few nearby opponents to the schedule

Schuyler Callihan

