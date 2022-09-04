Skip to main content

WATCH: WVU Commit Jahiem White Makes Unreal Touchdown Catch

Jahiem White makes one-handed catches look easy.

2023 West Virginia running back commit Jahiem White came down with an insane one-handed touchdown reception over the weekend in a game against Cumberland Valley. 

White finished the game with 59 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries along with two receptions for 96 yards. Quarterback Sam Stoner, a fellow D-I recruit completed 14-of-19 passes for 220 yards and three touchdowns.

White and the Central York Panthers will be back in action this Friday when they travel to Hempfield for a non-conference game. 

