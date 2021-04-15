Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

WATCH: WVU LB Tony Fields II Joins The Pat McAfee Show

Star WVU linebacker Tony Fields II talks the NFL Draft process with former WVU kicker/punter Pat McAfee.
Author:
Publish date:

Former West Virginia linebacker Tony Fields II hopped on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday afternoon. Fields II discussed what the draft process is like, what he brings to the table, crazy questions during the interviewing process, scheme fits, and much more. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_15080854_168388579_lowres
Football

WATCH: WVU LB Tony Fields II Joins The Pat McAfee Show

QlUF0lxu
Recruiting

WVU Dips Back Into Sweden to Offer 2023 Offensive Tackle

Screen Shot 2021-04-15 at 1.37.31 PM
Football

How WVU's 2020 Transfers Performed at Their New Schools

Screen Shot 2021-04-15 at 12.00.27 PM
Basketball

It's Not Time to Panic...Yet

USATSI_15431309_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Where Things Currently Stand with the WVU Roster

West Virginia's second baseman Tyler Doanes went 2-5 at the plate and led the team with three RBI's.
Baseball

West Virginia Cruises Past Marshall 9-3

West Virginia Mountaineers assistant coach Erik Martin before the NCAA Final Four Division I Men's Championship against Duke University at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Saturday, April 3, 2010.
Basketball

For now, Erik Martin Will Remain at West Virginia

9759175
Recruiting

WVU Offers Talented 2023 OT From Finland