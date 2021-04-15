WATCH: WVU LB Tony Fields II Joins The Pat McAfee Show

Former West Virginia linebacker Tony Fields II hopped on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday afternoon. Fields II discussed what the draft process is like, what he brings to the table, crazy questions during the interviewing process, scheme fits, and much more.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.