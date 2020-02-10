Way Too Early 2020 Depth Chart Projections: Offense

With signing day in the rearview mirror, we now take a glance at what the West Virginia offensive depth chart may look like including the signees.

Quarterback

Jarret Doege

Austin Kendall

Trey Lowe or Garrett Greene

Analysis: Doege and Kendall are truly the only two in the race and for that to change, Trey Lowe would have to have an unbelievable spring. As talented as Garrett Greene is, it's too early in his career to make him the starter. Doege and Kendall both had up and down moments last season, but the play around them needs to improve for either to have success. Doege has the slight edge right now.

Running Back

Leddie Brown

Alec Sinkfield

Tony Mathis or A'varius Sparrow

Analysis: This position became very thin with the news of Martell Pettaway deciding to enter the transfer portal and ultimately transferring to Middle Tennessee. Leddie Brown needs to develop into a three down back and give the Mountaineers a serious run game. Behind Brown is a ton of youth and inexperience.

Wide Receiver (X)

Bryce Wheaton, Sean Ryan or Ali Jennings

Devell Washington

Analysis: Both Wheaton and Jennings have shown flashes of what they can do and it will be interesting to see who wins this battle in camp. Freshman Devell Washington is a guy the coaching staff loves and could see some time here and there throughout the 2020 season.

Wide Receiver (H)

Winston Wright Jr.

Keion Wakefield or A'varius Sparrow

Analysis: Possibly the most dynamic player on the offense that hasn't been fully unleashed yet is Winston Wright. With a year under his belt, look for his targets to increase, as well as his role. Louisville transfer Keion Wakefield could fit into this spot along with running back A'varius Sparrow who has a lot of speed.

Wide Receiver (SL)

T.J. Simmons

Isaiah Esdale

Reese Smith

Analysis: If he can stay healthy, Simmons may be the Mountaineers main target in the passing game and could help get the offense get back on track after a miserable 2019. Freshman Reese Smith (Danville, KY) has blazing speed and is a guy that can do special things with the ball in space.

Wide Receiver (Z)

Sam James

Sam Brown

Analysis: Between Sam James and Sam Brown, West Virginia will be in great hands (literally) for the foreseeable future. James has some aspects of his game that still need developed, but has the ability to be one of the best players in the league.

Tight End

Mike O'Laughlin

T.J. Banks

Charles Finley

Analysis: Expect Mike O'Laughlin to have a solid sophomore campaign. Head coach Neal Brown said that he could be one of the Big 12's best tight ends over the course of his career. After that, it's pretty much the same story as the running back position - youth and inexperience.

Left Tackle

Junior Uzebu

Michael Brown

Left Guard

Michael Brown

Blaine Scott or Chris Mayo

Center

Chase Behrndt

Briason Mays

Zach Frazier

Right Guard

James Gmiter

John Hughes

Jordan White

Right Tackle

Tairiq Stewart

John Hughes

Offensive Line Analysis: West Virginia has some serious work to do up front as they struggled to get any push in the run game this past season and at times, struggled to protect the quarterback. This group is very young and extremely thin. Neal Brown and company may still be on the hunt for a grad transfer to help patch some things.

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_