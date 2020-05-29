Way-Too-Early Bowl Projections for West Virginia

Year one of the Neal Brown era in Morgantown resulted in a 5-7 season. Although the overall record isn't impressive and the team missed out on a bowl game, they did however, win two of its final three games building some momentum for the 2020 campaign.

As the Mountaineers enter year two of this rebuild, many folks still believe West Virginia won't be good enough to make a bowl game. However, there are a few who believe that the "Flying WV" will reach that six win mark and go bowling.

Sporting News: SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs Wyoming

Yes, the First Responder Bowl isn't a "sexy" bowl game, but at the end of the day, it's a bowl game. You crawl before you walk and you walk before you run. This program won't be turned around overnight, so any bowl game should be viewed as a success in 2020.

College Football News: Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl vs Navy

I have to admit, this would be a really fun matchup to watch. Triple option offense from Navy vs West Virginia's aerial attack, it would be an intriguing game for sure. The last triple option team that West Virginia played was Georgia Southern in 2014, which resulted in a 44-0 win.

CBS Sports: Cactus Bowl vs Michigan State

Of the three, this is by far the most appealing bowl game for the Mountaineers. Gives them a crack at a Power Five team in the postseason and a quality program in Michigan State.

Do you see the Mountaineers making a bowl game in 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

