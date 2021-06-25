Sports Illustrated home
Way-Too-Early Depth Charts: Projecting WVU's 2021 Center Order

Taking a look at how the center spot may shake out for the Mountaineers this fall.
Over the course of the next few weeks, we will be taking a look at each position group and giving our way-too-early depth chart projections. Today, we move onto the centers.

Starter - Zach Frazier

Not many offensive linemen have what it takes to be able to make their way onto the field as a true freshman let alone become a starter. That's exactly what Fairmont, WV native Zach Frazier did in 2020 and now, he'll slide over to become the team's center - his more natural position. Not only did Frazier impress as a true freshman but one could make the argument that he was West Virginia's most consistent offensive lineman. At season's end, Frazier was named an ESPN True Freshman All-American.

Backup - James Gmiter

Chase Behrndt earned the starting center job a year ago but also played guard throughout his career. I see Gmiter having a very similar skillset that allows him to play both spots if needed. West Virginia doesn't have another true center on scholarship so I would imagine that Gmiter will take reps with the twos. Gmiter is also projected to be the Mountaineers' starting left guard.

