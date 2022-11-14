Week 12 Odds: West Virginia vs Kansas State

Much of the focus this week throughout the WVU fan base has been off the field due to the firing of athletic director Shane Lyons and the uncertain future of head football coach Neal Brown. That said, there is still a football game to be played.

This week, WVU will host Kansas State on senior day and will look to keep its postseason hopes alive with a win. Meanwhile, the Wildcats are on the verge of clinching a spot in the Big 12 title game.

According to SI Sportsbook, Kansas State enters the matchup as 7.5-point favorites and the total for the game currently sits at 54.5.

WEST VIRGINIA TRENDS

West Virginia is 2-4 ATS in their last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of West Virginia's last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in four of West Virginia's last five home games.

WVU is 2-6 ATS in its last eight Big 12 Conference games.

KANSAS STATE TRENDS

Kansas State is 8-3 SU in its last 11 games.

Kansas State is 1-4 ATS in its last five games against West Virginia.

Kansas State is 1-5 SU in its last six games against West Virginia.

The total has gone UNDER in four of K-State's last five trips to Morgantown.

The Wildcats are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games played on the road.

