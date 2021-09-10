Week 2 Odds: West Virginia vs Long Island Point Spread + Over/Under

The Mountaineers are viewed as huge favorites in week two.

West Virginia is looking to put the Maryland loss behind them and take it out on the visiting Long Island Sharks. The Mountaineers and Sharks will be meeting for the first time this Saturday when the ball is kicked off at 5 p.m.

Last week, Long Island fell to Florida International 48-10. Despite West Virginia's disappointing start to the season, they are viewed as huge favorites in this weekend's matchup.

The folks in Las Vegas have opened up WVU as a 47-point favorite. Circa is currently the only sportsbook that has a point spread and total now available. Other books will likely release their odds for the game late Friday evening or early Saturday morning.

The projected total for WVU vs LIU opens at 56.

