Week 5 Odds: West Virginia at Texas

West Virginia is back to even after defeating Towson and Virginia Tech in back-to-back weeks. The Mountaineers were up and ready for the challenge in Blacksburg which allowed them to retain possession of the Black Diamond Trophy for the foreseeable future.

This week's opponent, Texas, is coming off a heartbreaking loss to Texas Tech in overtime. The Longhorns made a valiant comeback in the final minute of regulation to send the game to overtime but a turnover cost them as the Red Raiders only needed a field goal for the win.

According to SI Sportsbook, the Texas Longhorns are 10-point favorites with the total opening at 62.

WEST VIRGINIA TRENDS

The total has gone OVER in four of West Virginia's last six games.

WVU is 3-9 SU in its last 12 road games.

West Virginia is 8-2 SU in its last 10 games played in Week 5.

The total has gone OVER in five of WVU's last seven games played in October.

WVU is 1-4 ATS in its last five Big 12 games.

TEXAS TRENDS

Texas is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in seven of Texas' last ten games.

Texas is 3-8 in its last 11 games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of the last six games against West Virginia.

Texas is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games played at home.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.