Week 5 Odds: West Virginia vs Texas Tech

The Mountaineers open up as sizable favorites over the Red Raiders.

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2, 0-1) return home to Milan Puskar Stadium for their Big 12 home opener against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-1, 0-1).

The Mountaineers nearly pulled off the upset of No. 4 Oklahoma this past Saturday but crucial mistakes late in the fourth quarter essentially handed the game to Oklahoma on a silver platter. Meanwhile, Texas Tech is coming off a blowout loss to Texas in their Big 12 opener in which they lost 70-35.

According to SI Sportsbook, the Mountaineers are 7.5-point favorites with the over/under total sitting at 56.

WVU Trends

West Virginia is 3-1 ATS this season

West Virginia is 7-0 SU in their last 7 home games

WVU covered their only spread this season as 7.5-point favorites or more

WVU has averaged three points in the 2nd half of games vs Power Five opponents

Texas Tech Trends

Texas Tech is 2-2 ATS this season

Texas Tech is 6-3 ATS in their last 9 games against West Virginia

Texas Tech has lost 12 straight road games

Texas Tech is 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games played in October

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.