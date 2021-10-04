October 4, 2021
Publish date:

Week 6 Odds: West Virginia at Baylor

The Mountaineers are small road underdogs this week.
Author:

West Virginia is ready to put Saturday's performance behind them after falling to Texas Tech, 23-20. The Mountaineers have dropped two straight and now have a 2-3 record on the season. There is still a lot of football left to be played but if the Mountaineers want to make a bowl game, they will need to get things turned around rather quickly. 

This week, WVU hits the road to battle Baylor (4-1, 2-1) who lost their first game of the year over the weekend to Oklahoma State, 24-14. 

According to SI Sportsbook, the Baylor Bears are 2.5-point favorites with the over/under total sitting at 44.5.

WEST VIRGINIA TRENDS

West Virginia is 3-2 ATS this season.

The under has cashed in four of WVU's five games this season.

West Virginia has lost six straight road games.

West Virginia is 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games in week 6.

West Virginia has won four of the last five meetings vs Baylor.

BAYLOR TRENDS

Baylor is 3-2 ATS this season.

The total has gone OVER in three of Baylor's five games this season.

Baylor is 0-4-1 ATS in their last five games played in October.

Baylor is 6-3 ATS in their last nine games when playing as a favorite.

