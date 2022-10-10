Week 7 Odds: West Virginia vs Baylor

Football returns in Morgantown this week and once again, the Mountaineers will be aiming to return to .500 on the season as they host the Baylor Bears.

The defending Big 12 champs roll in with a 3-2 record with their only losses coming on the road in overtime at BYU and to No. 8 Oklahoma State. Meanwhile, West Virginia hopes to put the embarrassing loss to Texas behind them and prevent this season from spiraling out of control.

According to SI Sportsbook, Baylor is a 3.5-point favorite and the total currently sits at 54.5

WEST VIRGINIA TRENDS

West Virginia is 10-3 SU in their last 13 home games.

West Virginia is 4-1 ATS in their last five games played on a Thursday.

The total has gone UNDER in 13 of the last 18 games where WVU was the underdog.

WVU is 1-5 ATS in its last six Big 12 Conference games.

West Virginia is 2-4 SU in their last six games.

BAYLOR TRENDS

Baylor is 13-5 ATS in their last 18 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Baylor's last 10 games.

Baylor is 8-2 SU in their last 10 games.

Baylor is 0-5 SU when playing at West Virginia.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Baylor's last 9 road games.

