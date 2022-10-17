Week 8 Odds: West Virginia at Texas Tech

West Virginia is feeling good after defeating the defending Big 12 champion Baylor Bears this past Thursday in an old-fashioned Big 12 shootout, 43-40. The Mountaineers have now won three of its last four games and roll into this week's matchup looking to draw even in conference play.

Since defeating Texas in overtime in late September, the Red Raiders have dropped their last two games against Kansas State and Oklahoma State; two teams that many expect to be in the conversation for the conference title.

Although it feels like this is a matchup of two teams heading in opposite directions, Texas Tech has an advantage. Neal Brown is 0-3 against the Red Raiders since becoming the head coach at West Virginia.

According to SI Sportsbook, Texas Tech is a 6-point favorite and the total currently sits at 68.5.

WEST VIRGINIA TRENDS

West Virginia is 4-2 ATS in their last six games.

The total has gone OVER in four of West Virginia's last six games.

The Mountaineers are 3-7 ATS in the last ten meetings with Texas Tech.

WVU is 3-10 SU in their last 13 road games.

The total has gone OVER in six of WVU's last nine games played in October.

TEXAS TECH TRENDS

The Red Raiders are 3-3 ATS this season.

Texas Tech is 2-1 ATS at home this season.

The total has gone OVER in five of Texas Tech's last six games.

Texas Tech is 1-5 SU in their last six games played in October.

Texas Tech is 1-4 SU in their last five Big 12 Conference games.

