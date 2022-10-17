Skip to main content

Week 8 Odds: West Virginia at Texas Tech

Oddsmakers have released the opening numbers for this week's WVU game.

West Virginia is feeling good after defeating the defending Big 12 champion Baylor Bears this past Thursday in an old-fashioned Big 12 shootout, 43-40. The Mountaineers have now won three of its last four games and roll into this week's matchup looking to draw even in conference play.

Since defeating Texas in overtime in late September, the Red Raiders have dropped their last two games against Kansas State and Oklahoma State; two teams that many expect to be in the conversation for the conference title.

Although it feels like this is a matchup of two teams heading in opposite directions, Texas Tech has an advantage. Neal Brown is 0-3 against the Red Raiders since becoming the head coach at West Virginia. 

According to SI Sportsbook, Texas Tech is a 6-point favorite and the total currently sits at 68.5.

WEST VIRGINIA TRENDS

West Virginia is 4-2 ATS in their last six games.

The total has gone OVER in four of West Virginia's last six games.

The Mountaineers are 3-7 ATS in the last ten meetings with Texas Tech.

WVU is 3-10 SU in their last 13 road games.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The total has gone OVER in six of WVU's last nine games played in October.

TEXAS TECH TRENDS

The Red Raiders are 3-3 ATS this season.

Texas Tech is 2-1 ATS at home this season.

The total has gone OVER in five of Texas Tech's last six games.

Texas Tech is 1-5 SU in their last six games played in October.

Texas Tech is 1-4 SU in their last five Big 12 Conference games.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Oct 2, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Donovan Smith (7) runs the ball during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

West Virginia - Texas Tech TV and Kickoff Announced

By Christopher Hall
Sam James
Football

Sunday Morning Thoughts: Is a Strong Finish in Store for WVU?

By Schuyler Callihan
West Virginia guard Joe Toussaint drives to the basket against Mountaineer guard Kobe Johnson in the annual Gold and Debut Friday night. Toussaint finished the night with four points and five assists.
Basketball

Gold and Blue Debut Review

By Christopher Hall
DSC_0795
Basketball

Gold-Blue Debut Photo Gallery

By Julia Mellett
Jan 18, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins talks with West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) during the first half against the Baylor Bears at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

Projecting WVU's Starting Five for the 2022-23 Season

By Schuyler Callihan
Best Bets
Football

Schuyler Callihan's Best CFB Bets: Week 7

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_0029
Football

Helmet Stickers: WVU's Top Performers in Week 7

By Schuyler Callihan
Jasir Cox Baylor Postgame 2022
Football

WATCH: Jasir Cox Baylor Postgame

By Christopher Hall