Week 9 Odds: West Virginia vs Iowa State

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4, 1-3) return home to Milan Puskar Stadium for homecoming as they welcome in the Iowa State Cyclones (5-2, 3-1).

WVU got back on track this past week with a 29-17 road win over TCU. Meanwhile, the Cyclones pulled off the upset of No. 8 Oklahoma State, 24-21. Last year in the regular season finale, Iowa State physically dominated West Virginia in the trenches which led to a 42-6 drubbing.

As for this year's matchup, Iowa State is currently a 7-point favorite on SI Sportsbook. The over/under sits at 48.

WVU TRENDS via SI Sportsbook

West Virginia has four wins against the spread in seven games this season.

The Mountaineers have been underdogs by 7 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

West Virginia's games this season have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

This season the Mountaineers put up 11.4 more points per game (28.4) than the Cyclones surrender (17).

West Virginia is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 17 points.

The Mountaineers average 128.4 more yards per game (390.7) than the Cyclones allow per matchup (262.3).

When West Virginia churns out more than 262.3 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, three more turnovers than the Cyclones have forced (7).

IOWA STATE TRENDS via SI Sportsbook

Iowa State has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.

This season, the Cyclones have two against the spread wins in four games as a favorite of 7 points or more.

Iowa State's games this year have gone over the point total three times in six opportunities (50%).

The Cyclones average 10.6 more points per game (32.3) than the Mountaineers surrender (21.7).

When Iowa State records more than 21.7 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Cyclones average 72.2 more yards per game (428.9) than the Mountaineers allow per matchup (356.7).

Iowa State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team totals more than 356.7 yards.

The Cyclones have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Mountaineers have forced (7).

