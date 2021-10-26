Week 9 Odds: West Virginia vs Iowa State
The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4, 1-3) return home to Milan Puskar Stadium for homecoming as they welcome in the Iowa State Cyclones (5-2, 3-1).
WVU got back on track this past week with a 29-17 road win over TCU. Meanwhile, the Cyclones pulled off the upset of No. 8 Oklahoma State, 24-21. Last year in the regular season finale, Iowa State physically dominated West Virginia in the trenches which led to a 42-6 drubbing.
As for this year's matchup, Iowa State is currently a 7-point favorite on SI Sportsbook. The over/under sits at 48.
WVU TRENDS via SI Sportsbook
- West Virginia has four wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- The Mountaineers have been underdogs by 7 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- West Virginia's games this season have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- This season the Mountaineers put up 11.4 more points per game (28.4) than the Cyclones surrender (17).
- West Virginia is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 17 points.
- The Mountaineers average 128.4 more yards per game (390.7) than the Cyclones allow per matchup (262.3).
- When West Virginia churns out more than 262.3 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, three more turnovers than the Cyclones have forced (7).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
IOWA STATE TRENDS via SI Sportsbook
- Iowa State has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- This season, the Cyclones have two against the spread wins in four games as a favorite of 7 points or more.
- Iowa State's games this year have gone over the point total three times in six opportunities (50%).
- The Cyclones average 10.6 more points per game (32.3) than the Mountaineers surrender (21.7).
- When Iowa State records more than 21.7 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Cyclones average 72.2 more yards per game (428.9) than the Mountaineers allow per matchup (356.7).
- Iowa State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team totals more than 356.7 yards.
- The Cyclones have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Mountaineers have forced (7).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Iowa State at SISportsbook.
