    • October 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    Week 9 Odds: West Virginia vs Iowa State

    Iowa State viewed as big road favorites this week.
    Author:

    The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4, 1-3) return home to Milan Puskar Stadium for homecoming as they welcome in the Iowa State Cyclones (5-2, 3-1). 

    WVU got back on track this past week with a 29-17 road win over TCU. Meanwhile, the Cyclones pulled off the upset of No. 8 Oklahoma State, 24-21. Last year in the regular season finale, Iowa State physically dominated West Virginia in the trenches which led to a 42-6 drubbing. 

    As for this year's matchup, Iowa State is currently a 7-point favorite on SI Sportsbook. The over/under sits at 48.

    WVU TRENDS via SI Sportsbook

    • West Virginia has four wins against the spread in seven games this season.
    • The Mountaineers have been underdogs by 7 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
    • West Virginia's games this season have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
    • This season the Mountaineers put up 11.4 more points per game (28.4) than the Cyclones surrender (17).
    • West Virginia is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 17 points.
    • The Mountaineers average 128.4 more yards per game (390.7) than the Cyclones allow per matchup (262.3).
    • When West Virginia churns out more than 262.3 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
    • The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, three more turnovers than the Cyclones have forced (7).
    • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

    IOWA STATE TRENDS via SI Sportsbook

    • Iowa State has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.
    • This season, the Cyclones have two against the spread wins in four games as a favorite of 7 points or more.
    • Iowa State's games this year have gone over the point total three times in six opportunities (50%).
    • The Cyclones average 10.6 more points per game (32.3) than the Mountaineers surrender (21.7).
    • When Iowa State records more than 21.7 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
    • The Cyclones average 72.2 more yards per game (428.9) than the Mountaineers allow per matchup (356.7).
    • Iowa State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team totals more than 356.7 yards.
    • The Cyclones have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Mountaineers have forced (7).
    • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Iowa State at SISportsbook.

