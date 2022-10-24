Week 9 Odds: West Virginia vs TCU

Boy, oh boy. How do the Mountaineers bounce back after getting thumped 48-10 on the road against Texas Tech? History says they will but it's hard to believe that considering how well the TCU Horned Frogs have played this season.

According to SI Sportsbook, TCU enters the matchup as 7-point favorites and the total for the game currently sits at 69.5.

WEST VIRGINIA TRENDS

West Virginia is 11-3 SU in its last 14 home games.

The total has gone UNDER in seven of WVU's last eight games against TCU.

West Virginia is 1-4 ATS in their last five games against Big 12 opponents.

The total has gone OVER in four of the last five WVU games played in Week 9.

WVU is 4-1 ATS in their last five home games against TCU.

TCU TRENDS

TCU is 5-1-1 ATS in its last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in five of TCU's last six games.

TCU is 0-6 ATS in their last six games against West Virginia.

TCU is 1-5 SU in their last six games against West Virginia.

The total has gone OVER in eight of TCU's last 12 road games.

