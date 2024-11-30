West Virginia a No-Show in Lubbock, Crushed by Texas Tech
Lubbock, TX – Texas Tech produced 232 yards of total offense for 29 points while West Virginia was held to 40 yards and two turnovers as the Mountaineers (6-6, 5-4) were out played in every facet of the game in a lopsided loss to the Red Raiders Saturday afternoon, 52-15.
The West Virginia offense gave Texas Tech great field position on its first possession of the game after failing to convert a fourth and five at the Texas Tech 44-yard line.
The Red Raiders could not take full advantage of the field position and settled for a 32-yard field goal Gino Garcia for the early 3-0 lead.
West Virginia answered on the ensuing drive. Sophomore running back Jahiem White placed the Mountaineers into Red Raiders territory with a 25-yard run, but after a 12-yard completion to redshirt sophomore receiver Hudson Clement, senior quarterback Garrett Greene was sacked, killing the drive. However, senior kicker Michael Hayes booted a career-long 52-yard field goal to tie the game at three.
Texas Tech moved the ball with ease on its following possession. Junior quarterback Behren Morton completed two consecutive passes for 20 and 41 yards respectively to receiver Josh Kelly to the WVU five-yard line but again, settled for a Gino Garcia field goal for the 6-3 lead late in the first quarter.
The Red Raiders found the endzone early in the second quarter after senior running back Tahj Brooks rand for 34 yards and the touchdown to finish a seven-play 59-yard drive.
On Texas Tech’s ensuing possession, Morton went 6-8 for 58 yards, including a one-yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Mason Tharp and the Red Raiders were cruising with a 20-3 lead with 4:19 remaining in the first half.
On second and nine, Greene threw a pass over the middle to Hudson Clement, but senior defensive back C.J. Baskerville ripped the ball away from Clement to set up the Red Raider offense at midfield.
Four plays later, Brooks ran it into the endzone for the 37-yard rushing touchdown. Then, in an unbalanced formation, a quick pitch to senior tight end Jalin Conyers for the two-point conversion and the Red Raiders held a 28-3 lead.
The Mountaineers committed their second consecutive turnover after junior linebacker Terrell Tilmon knocked the ball away Greene and the defense pounced on the ball at the WVU 35-yard line.
Texas Tech, again, scored quickly, highlighted by a dump pass to Brooks for a 30-yard gain and the senior punched it from two yards to take a 35-3 lead into halftime.
The Red Raiders continued to pour it on, driving 75 yards on nine plays, capped off with a 31-yard touchdown pass from Morton to Caleb Douglas on the opening possession of the second half for a 42-3 lead.
West Virginia finally put together a touchdown drive late in the third quarter, steadily moving the ball down the field with four consecutive rushes from White for 21 yards before Greene went 6-7 for 58 yards and a 15-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Rodney Gallagher.
Texas Tech tacked on another field goal early in the fourth quarter after the drive stalled at the WVU four-yard line.
The Mountaineers constructed its second touchdown drive of the game White placed the ball at midfield with a 27-yard carry and finished the drive with a 21-yard touchdown run but the game was well in hand with the Red Raiders leading 45-15 after the missed two-point conversion.
Texas Tech put one final touchdown drive together for the 52-15 victory.