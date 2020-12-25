West Virginia-Army Listed as a Near Top Five Bowl Game to Watch

This game has all the makings to be an interesting matchup.

The 62nd edition of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl was expected to feature West Virginia and Tennessee. Just one day after accepting the bowl bid, Tennessee opted out of the game due to ongoing COVID-19 issues within the football program.

After the cancellation of the Independence Bowl, 9-2 Army was left without a bowl game but figured that they would get picked up on "Selection Sunday." Unfortunately, that was not the case and in fact, several teams with losing records, including Tennessee were invited over the Black Knights.

Once Tennessee backed out, there was a major push from folks all over social media to get Army into the Liberty Bowl. Hours later, they got the call.

Although West Virginia-Army doesn't scream big-time football nor does the Liberty Bowl, it is one of the most intriguing matchups this bowl season. As a matter of fact, this game ranked No. 6 in Ross Dellenger's Bowl Watchability Rankings.

Anytime the service academies have the opportunity to play on national TV, it is must-see football. The triple-option used to be a staple in college football back in the day, but the game has since evolved and shifted into shotgun formations, spread attacks, and pass-heavy offenses. Army is one of a select few that continues to run the triple-option offense and is a tradition of the program.

In terms of West Virginia, this is a team that is trending in the right direction in year two under head coach Neal Brown and has the chance to gain some momentum heading into the 2021 season. The Mountaineers have one of the top defenses in the entire country, led by defensive lineman Darius Stills who is playing in his final game before heading off to the NFL.

The Mountaineers and Black Knights will kickoff at 4 p.m. EST on ESPN next Thursday.

