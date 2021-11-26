Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    West Virginia Bowl Projections for Week 13

    Taking a peek at the Mountaineers bowl season outlook
    Author:

    Here's how the bowl projections stand for WVU heading into the final weekend of the college football regular season.

    Action Network: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Rutgers

    CBS Sports: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Minnesota

    College Football News: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs Auburn

    ESPN: Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl vs Air Force OR Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Minnesota

    Sports Illustrated: Cheez-It Bowl vs Virginia

    Sporting News: Texas Bowl vs Kentucky

    USA TODAY: Texas Bowl vs Mississippi State

    Yahoo! Sports: First Responder Bowl vs Northern Illinois

    Big 12 Bowl Partners

    Once the CFP has filled its bowl slots, Big 12 bowl partners will select the remaining Conference teams. Following is the order of selection. A bowl may pick from any available teams with .500 or better records when it reaches its spot in the selection order. After the placement of those teams, slots will be filled from among the pool of remaining teams.

    Allstate Sugar

    Read More

    Valero Alamo

    Cheez-It

    Texas

    AutoZone Liberty

    Guaranteed Rate

    Lockheed Martin

    Armed Forces Bowl

    SERVPRO First Responders Bowl

    West Virginia is 16-22 all-time in bowl games.

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_17226942_168388579_lowres
    Football

    West Virginia Bowl Projections for Week 13

    41 seconds ago
    USATSI_17209137_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Eastern Kentucky

    37 minutes ago
    uniforms
    Football

    WVU Releases Uniform Combo vs Kansas

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17016641_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU at Kansas

    20 hours ago
    Untitled design (36)
    Football

    WATCH: West Virginia at Kansas Game Preview + Prediction

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_13904176_168388579_lowres
    Football

    BREAKING: West Virginia Lands Clemson RB Transfer

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17226848_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 13

    22 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-11-25 at 10.59.00 AM
    Recruiting

    WVU Offers SEC Wide Receiver Commit

    23 hours ago