West Virginia Bowl Projections for Week 13
Here's how the bowl projections stand for WVU heading into the final weekend of the college football regular season.
Action Network: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Rutgers
CBS Sports: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Minnesota
College Football News: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs Auburn
ESPN: Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl vs Air Force OR Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Minnesota
Sports Illustrated: Cheez-It Bowl vs Virginia
Sporting News: Texas Bowl vs Kentucky
USA TODAY: Texas Bowl vs Mississippi State
Yahoo! Sports: First Responder Bowl vs Northern Illinois
Big 12 Bowl Partners
Once the CFP has filled its bowl slots, Big 12 bowl partners will select the remaining Conference teams. Following is the order of selection. A bowl may pick from any available teams with .500 or better records when it reaches its spot in the selection order. After the placement of those teams, slots will be filled from among the pool of remaining teams.
Allstate Sugar
Valero Alamo
Cheez-It
Texas
AutoZone Liberty
Guaranteed Rate
Lockheed Martin
Armed Forces Bowl
SERVPRO First Responders Bowl
West Virginia is 16-22 all-time in bowl games.
