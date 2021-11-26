West Virginia Bowl Projections for Week 13

Here's how the bowl projections stand for WVU heading into the final weekend of the college football regular season.

Action Network: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Rutgers

CBS Sports: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Minnesota

College Football News: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs Auburn

ESPN: Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl vs Air Force OR Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Minnesota

Sports Illustrated: Cheez-It Bowl vs Virginia

Sporting News: Texas Bowl vs Kentucky

USA TODAY: Texas Bowl vs Mississippi State

Yahoo! Sports: First Responder Bowl vs Northern Illinois

Big 12 Bowl Partners

Once the CFP has filled its bowl slots, Big 12 bowl partners will select the remaining Conference teams. Following is the order of selection. A bowl may pick from any available teams with .500 or better records when it reaches its spot in the selection order. After the placement of those teams, slots will be filled from among the pool of remaining teams.

Allstate Sugar

Valero Alamo

Cheez-It

Texas

AutoZone Liberty

Guaranteed Rate

Lockheed Martin

Armed Forces Bowl

SERVPRO First Responders Bowl

West Virginia is 16-22 all-time in bowl games.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.