West Virginia D-Line Depth Following Jeffery Pooler's Departure
On Wednesday, West Virginia defensive lineman Jeffrey Pooler Jr. announced his intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. Undoubtedly, the redshirt senior was going to be at the top of the rotation with the likes of Taijh Alston, Akheem Mesidor, and Dante Stills along the defensive line.
Losing experience in the trenches is never ideal but, the West Virginia coaching staff has made the line of scrimmage a point of emphasis since arriving in Morgantown. In-state prospect Sean Martin is expected to see more playing time this season after an injury last year slowed down his progression. Then, there’s Jordan Jefferson and legacy Jalen Thornton, whose opportunities should increase.
A priority this offseason has and will be going forward due to the new transfer rules is versatility with the defensive line playing all three spots along the front and, at times, a four-man look. However, West Virginia may pick up a veteran in the portal themselves because the reality is, there are never enough big men on the roster.
West Virginia Defensive Lineman
55 Dante Stills, Sr., 6’4”/280
Fairmont, WV
12 Taijh Alston, r-Sr., 6’4”/250
Lumberton, NC
90 Akheem Mesidor, So., 6’2”/268
Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
52 Jalen Thornton, r-So., 6’2”/265
Cincinnati, OH
95 Jordan Jefferson, Jr., 6’2”/312
Navarre, FL
54 Sean Martin, So., 6’4”/281
Bluefield, WV
88 Tavis Lee, r-Jr., 6’2”/255
Martinsburg, WV
44 Lanell Carr, So., 6’1/250
St. Louis, MO
45 Taurus Simmons, r-Fr., 6’2”/252
Savannah, GA
96 Edward Vesterinen, Fr., 6’3”/ 278
Helsinki, Finland
97 Braden Dudley, Fr., 6’2”/248
Buford, GA
92 Rhett Heston, r-So., 6’3”/228
Fairmont, WV
Hammond Russell, Fr., 6’3”/245 (waiting to enroll)
Dublin, OH
