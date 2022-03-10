West Virginia is 'In the Mix' for Former Georgia QB JT Daniels

Spring football in Morgantown will be centered around the quarterback battle between Garrett Greene, Will Crowder, and true freshman Nicco Marchiol. For the first time in years, the Mountaineers have a true quarterback competition where three guys have a legitimate shot to win the job.

Last week, WVU head coach Neal Brown said that the plan was to see how the battle goes in the spring before even thinking about bringing in another quarterback.

“We got three guys who are going to get their reps during the spring. They’re going to go through 15 practices, and they’re going to get a really good evaluation,” Brown said. “If we went and got a transfer quarterback, I don’t know how we get a really good evaluation on the young guys. And it’s not about this fall, but it’s about the future. And, we got three guys here in Garrett Green and Nicco Marchiol and Will Crowder that deserve the opportunity to show what they have. So, we’re going to go through the spring, and the belief is that one of them will take reigns of the job, or we’ll get it narrowed down to two, and if that’s not the case, then we’ll go find a guy. There will be guys available, but I thought it was important for them, and important for the trajectory of our football team, to let those guys have the ability to go out and compete in the spring, and so, we’ll do that.”

Although the hope is for one of the young guys to really separate themselves, WVU has already done some looking around in the portal just incase. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, the Mountaineers are expected to be in the mix for former Georgia quarterback J.T. Daniels along with Oregon State and Missouri.

Daniels originally began his career at USC where he spent the 2019 season with new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. Daniels only played in one game that year before suffering a season-ending knee injury. This past season, Daniels was hindered by a lat injury and once he recovered he had lost the starting job to former walk-on Stetson Bennett who would go on to lead the Bulldogs to a national title.

In his four-year collegiate career, Daniels has completed 389/610 passes (63.8%) and has thrown for 4,840 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions.

