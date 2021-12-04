Skip to main content
    December 4, 2021
    West Virginia Lands FCS Wide Receiver

    The Mountaineers add to the wide receiving corps.
    Saturday afternoon, former Robert Morris wide receiver Mike Evans announced on Twitter that he has committed to West Virginia. Evans will be coming to WVU as a preferred walk-on.

    The 6-foot, 190-pound receiver appeared in just one game in two years with Robert Morris and did not record any stats.

