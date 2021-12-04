West Virginia Lands FCS Wide Receiver

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Saturday afternoon, former Robert Morris wide receiver Mike Evans announced on Twitter that he has committed to West Virginia. Evans will be coming to WVU as a preferred walk-on.

The 6-foot, 190-pound receiver appeared in just one game in two years with Robert Morris and did not record any stats.

