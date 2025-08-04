BREAKING: Four WVU Players Take Eligibility Fight to Court, Hoping to Play This Fall
We have some movement, folks!
Monday morning, it was reported by Sam C. Ehrlich that West Virginia running back Tye Edwards, wide receiver Jeffrey Weimer, defensive lineman Jimmori Robinson, and safety Justin Harrington are taking their eligibility issues to court, seeking an injunction to play for the Mountaineers this fall.
West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez hinted over the weekend that the players could take this route when asked about their status.
“Nothing yet," Rodriguez said when asked about the waiver situation following Saturday morning's practice. "We’re still on somebody else’s time. It can be frustrating, but at the same time, I seen someone the other day just got eligible. We got four guys we’re waiting on, and we’ll see where that goes. It seems like all the guys that decisions have been made in the last few weeks, it’s been whatever court they went to or something.
"A lot of that is obviously out of the players' hands and our hands and all that kind of stuff. But we've got to have a plan. A plan, if it's good, and I hope it's all good, and they can play. And if they can't play, does that mean we got to somehow find another guy or get somebody else ready? We can't put our heads in the sand. We've got to be ready for either outcome."
WVU just wrapped up its fifth practice of fall camp on Monday morning, meaning it's another day that those four players are unable to participate in practice. Until the NCAA (or the court) makes a ruling on their eligibility, the athletes are not allowed to participate in practice and have to do work on their own to stay ready.
All cases submitted to the court are not created equal, but former West Virginia wide receiver Cortez Braham Jr. was recently granted a preliminary injunction, allowing him an additional year of eligibility. As Rodriguez stated, several other players around the country who have similar pasts to the four Mountaineers waiting on a decision have been cleared to play. Taking it to court seems like the only way to get an answer.
