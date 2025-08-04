How Many Games Will WVU Win in 2025? Fans Just Weighed In With Early Votes
With a handful of fall camp practices in the books, we wanted to get an early pulse on the fan base's expectations for the West Virginia Mountaineers this fall. Each year, we conduct a poll on X, formerly known as Twitter, to gauge what those specific expectations are.
If you voted and they surpass the win total you selected, you are not permitted to complain. Kidding, of course, but it is important to keep in mind how many new faces there are on this roster and that winning big in year one is unlikely.
Without further ado, here are the results of our poll.
The optimistic bunch: 21.6% say 8-4 or better
I'm a little surprised this many have good feelings heading into the season. Perhaps the nostalgia of the early 2000s is creeping in or maybe it's just the optimism everyone likes to have heading into a new year. 8-4 or better isn't impossible, but with this schedule, it would be quite the feat.
Where the majority lies: 41% say 7-5
I don't want to give away my record prediction just yet, but I share similar thoughts to the 41% of folks who voted 7-5. If they're able to go a perfect 3-0 in non-conference play, it will build some confidence, and all of a sudden, the outlook is a little different. Inevitably, there will be bumps in the road, which will bring things back down to Earth a bit.
Some ups and downs: 22.5% say 6-6
When in doubt, pick the average record. I'm just picking on some of you for not picking a winning or losing season. But all jokes aside, 6-6 is going to be a popular prediction for this bunch, as it should be. Even in year one, it's hard to see Rich Rod failing to reach a bowl game.
It's going to be a long year: 15% say 5-7 or worse
I understand your concerns, and trust me, they are valid. It is possible that things just never click with this bunch, and they struggle to find consistency up front or at the quarterback spot. Going 5-7 or worse doesn't mean Rich Rod can't turn it around, though. If they're competitive and get better as the year moves along, that's what matters.
The poll
