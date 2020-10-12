SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

West Virginia Opens as Big Favorite vs Kansas

Schuyler Callihan

Coming off yet another bye week, the West Virginia Mountaineers open up as 23-point favorites over the 0-3 (0-2) Kansas Jayhawks.

Despite West Virginia's lack of offensive firepower, many feel like they should have no trouble mustering up some points this Saturday against Les Miles' squad. The Jayhawks have allowed 47 points in each of their first two league games vs Baylor and Oklahoma State, so it wouldn't be much of a surprise to see the Mountaineers have a breakout day on offense.

As for the Kansas offense? Well quite frankly, they've been one of the worst offenses in the entire country. Out of the 76 schools that have played at least one game thus far, Kansas ranks 71st in total offense (296.0 YPG), 68th in passing offense (146.7 YPG), 48th in rushing offense (149.3 YPG) and 71st in 3rd down conversions (23.1%). Oh and the Jayhawks have only scored 44 points in their first three games, one of which was against Coastal Carolina of the Sun Belt - a game in which they lost. 

The Mountaineers have won six straight in the series and are 8-1 all-time vs Kansas. However, Kansas is 5-2 against the spread in their last seven matchups with the Mountaineers, so that'll be something to consider if you are thinking about playing this game.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

Full in-depth look at which top recruits are heavily interested in WVU

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 5

Taking a look how each Mountaineer performed in Week five of the NFL

Christopher Hall

A Look Around the Big 12: A Red River Thriller, Wildcats Hang On and Iowa State Slows Red Raiders

We take a look at around the league and update the Big 12 Conference standings

Christopher Hall

49ers Place Kevin White on the Active Roster

Former WVU WR Kevin White elevated from practice squad to active roster

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

The Walk Thru GameDay Show: S2, Ep 5 - BYE WEEK

Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon give a small peek ahead towards West Virginia's game vs Kansas

Schuyler Callihan

Why the Oklahoma vs Texas Game is Important for West Virginia Fans

Mountaineer fans will want to watch this weekend's Red River Rivalry

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Can Isaiah Cottrell Make a Big Impact in 2020-21?

Bob Huggins likes what he sees in his young true freshman

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

NO BRAWL: WVU, Pitt "Not Going to Happen" this Season

The Mountaineers and Panthers will have to wait to meet on the hardwood again

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Sports Illustrated Publishers Big 12 Power Rankings: Week 6

The newest Big 12 power rankings are here

Schuyler Callihan

Predicting the Remainder of West Virginia's Schedule

Could the Mountaineers be in contention for the Big 12 title?

Schuyler Callihan

by

OldWVUFan