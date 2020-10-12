West Virginia Opens as Big Favorite vs Kansas

Coming off yet another bye week, the West Virginia Mountaineers open up as 23-point favorites over the 0-3 (0-2) Kansas Jayhawks.

Despite West Virginia's lack of offensive firepower, many feel like they should have no trouble mustering up some points this Saturday against Les Miles' squad. The Jayhawks have allowed 47 points in each of their first two league games vs Baylor and Oklahoma State, so it wouldn't be much of a surprise to see the Mountaineers have a breakout day on offense.

As for the Kansas offense? Well quite frankly, they've been one of the worst offenses in the entire country. Out of the 76 schools that have played at least one game thus far, Kansas ranks 71st in total offense (296.0 YPG), 68th in passing offense (146.7 YPG), 48th in rushing offense (149.3 YPG) and 71st in 3rd down conversions (23.1%). Oh and the Jayhawks have only scored 44 points in their first three games, one of which was against Coastal Carolina of the Sun Belt - a game in which they lost.

The Mountaineers have won six straight in the series and are 8-1 all-time vs Kansas. However, Kansas is 5-2 against the spread in their last seven matchups with the Mountaineers, so that'll be something to consider if you are thinking about playing this game.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.