West Virginia Opens as Favorite vs TCU

Schuyler Callihan

Despite coming off of a close, heartbreaking road loss to No. 22 Texas, the oddsmakers in Las Vegas have listed West Virginia as favorites over TCU this Saturday opening the line at West Virginia -2. TCU took care of business this past weekend with a 34-18 win over Texas Tech.

West Virginia has won the last two meetings and currently leads the all-time series, 5-4. The Mountaineers won a 20-17 thriller last year in Forth Worth that prevented the Horned Frogs from being bowl eligible. I'm sure Gary Patterson will be sure to remind his team of that game for a little added motivation.

TCU Trends:

ATS: 4-2

ATS on road: 2-0

O/U: 3-3

TCU is 1-6 ATS in last 7 vs West Virginia

The total has gone OVER in 4 of TCU's last 6 road games

TCU is 2-4 ATS in last 6 games played in November

TCU is 1-6 SU in last 7 games when playing as the underdog

West Virginia Trends:

ATS: 4-2-1

ATS at home: 3-0-1

O/U: 4-3

WVU is 5-1 SU in last 6 when playing as the favorite

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of WVU's last 12 games

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of the last 6 games vs TCU

WVU is 4-1 SU in last 5 games at home

