West Virginia Opens as Heavy Underdogs for Coal Rush Game vs. TCU
Yesterday was a great opportunity for West Virginia to get back in the win column and ride some momentum coming back home for a night game against TCU, but instead, the poor play continued with a resounding 45-13 loss to UCF that spells trouble for what's left of the 2025 season.
Early Sunday morning, the opening odds for West Virginia's home clash with TCU were revealed, and the Horned Frogs will begin the week as 14.5-point favorites. Considering the way the Mountaineers have been dominated in Big 12 Conference play, I'd be shocked if that line didn't swell up to 17 or higher by the time kickoff approaches on Saturday evening. The over/under, at the moment, is at 55.5.
This is a really bad matchup for WVU — yes, they all are — but especially this one as Josh Hoover is one of the best quarterbacks in the entire country and he'll be going up against a secondary that has been getting carved up since league play began. Hoover just tossed for 231 yards and three scores in the 42-36 win over Baylor and has thrown three or more touchdown passes in five of seven games this season. For the year, Hoover is connecting with his receivers at a 65.4% clip and has totaled 2,124 yards, 21 touchdowns, and just six picks.
Over the last three games, West Virginia's defense has allowed 323 (UCF), 351 (BYU), and 290 (Utah) yards through the air. Zac Alley's unit will have their work cut out for them against the high-flying potent attack, but if the Mountaineers can't find any rhythm offensively, they won't stand a chance. Getting into a shootout isn't something WVU is capable of doing, but if they can get into the 20s, anything can happen with a little bit (or a lot) of luck.
The Mountaineers and the Frogs will kick it off at 6 p.m. ET.
