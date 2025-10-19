Why is WVU Refusing to Make Changes Along the Offensive Line?
Through the first seven games of the 2025 season, one thing unfortunately remains consistent — the offensive line is constantly getting beaten like a drum. That proved to be the case once again on Saturday in Orlando as West Virginia allowed an astounding 14 pressures, eight tackles for loss, and seven sacks.... SEVEN.
The same five that have been suspect in protection all season were the same five Rich Rodriguez and Jack Bicknell Jr. trotted out there for this one and took the majority of the snaps. Donovan Haslem did register 12 snaps, and Malik Agbo 27, but that was pretty much it.
I'm fully aware of how difficult it is to replace your top nine offensive linemen, especially when all of them are in the first year of your system and have very little experience, but still. There is no "repping it out" at this point. Those guys have logged more than enough reps to be able to, at the very least, play respectable, competent football, but we've yet to see it.
So, why aren't others getting a chance? The staff has no problem rotating guys in at every other position, including quarterback, so why not the o-line? Kimo Makane'ole, Walter Young Bear, and Ty'Kieast Crawford aren't getting any better, and they're gone after this season anyways. You have to figure out what guys like Donovan Haslem, Josh Aisosa, and Malik Agbo can do in expanded roles before the season is over.
And at this point in the season, I don't want to hear "they haven't shown enough in practice" or "we don't trust those guys." Why? Because if that's the case, then what does that say about those responsible for the development of the players who make up that room?
I discuss all of that on today's episode of Between The Eers.
