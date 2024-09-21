West Virginia Opens Big 12 Slate with a Comeback Win Over Kansas
Morgantown, WV – The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) trailed 28-17 with 5:39 left in the game and constructed back-to-back touchdown drives to knock off the Kansas Jayhawks (1-3) Saturday afternoon 32-28.
West Virginia scored the game’s first points on the offense’s second possession of the afternoon. It was senior quarterback Garrett Greene connecting with redshirt sophomore receiver Hudson Clement on consecutive passes for 38 and 39 yards to set up a one-yard touchdown run by Jahiem White for the early 7-0 lead.
Kansas tied the game midway through the second quarter. Senior running back Devin Neal carried the ball on the first four plays on the drive to put the Jayhawks at midfield. Then, redshirt junior quarterback Jalon Daniels hit senior receiver Luke Grimm along the sideline for 17 yards and a 14-yard pass to senior Quintin Skinner to move the Jayhawks to the WVU 11-yard line before Neal capped the drive with the 11-yard touchdown run.
After WVU punter Oliver Straw pinned the Jayhawks at the four-yard line and the defense held them to the nine-yard line, sophomore Rodney Gallagher’s 16-yard punt return had the Mountaineers inside Kansas territory at the 34-yard line.
The Mountaineers were facing a third and 14 but Greene hit sophomore Traylan Ray over the middle for 18 yards, then Greene followed with a five yard touchdown to take a 14-7 lead into halftime.
Kansas drove 75-yards in 10 plays on the opening drive of the second half to tie the game at 14.
Garrett Greene hit Traylon Ray over the middle on the Mountaineers’ first play of the second half for a 52-yard pass and catch to the Kansas 23 but the drive stalled and Michael Hayes drilled the 40-yard field goal for a 17-14 lead at the midway point of the third quarter.
Kansas quickly responded, with redshirt junior running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. picking up 47 yards and a touchdown to give the Jayhawks a 21-17 advantage.
At the 10:43 mark of the fourth quarter, the game went into an hour and 58-minute delay. When play resumed, Kansas punted to the WVU nine-yard line.
The West Virginia offense went three and out after the delay and gave the ball back to the Jayhawks near midfield.
The Kansas offense kept the ball on the ground and capped off a six play 54-yard drive with a reverse to receiver Luke Grimm for a 32-yard touchdown run.
West Virginia responded on the ensuing possession. Greene completed back-to-back passes to Clement and Rodney Gallagher to move to the Kansas 33-yard line. Greene finished the nine play 75-yard drive with an eight-yard touchdown pass to tight end Kole Taylor.
The West Virginia defense held the Jayhawks to a three and out and the Mountaineers took over at the Kansas 33-yard line with 2:22 remaining in the game.
Greene orchestrated a seven-play 67-yard drive that started with Greene scrambling for 10 yards and finished with a 15-yard touchdown pass to sophomore receiver Rodney Gallagher for a 32-28 with 26 seconds left in the game.
West Virginia SPUR Tyrin Bradley sealed the game with a strip sack and recovered the fumble at midfield as the Mountaineers completed comeback for a 32-28 victory.