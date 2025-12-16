The Future at QB? WVU Signee John Johnson III Wins 27th Straight Game, 2nd State Title

Over the weekend, West Virginia signee John Johnson III led Edna Karr to a second straight Louisiana state championship with a 49-14 victory over St. Augustine.

Johnson completed 15-of-18 pass attempts for 169 yards and five touchdowns, four of which came on the ground. He will end his high school career having won 27 straight games and a pair of state titles. Not too shabby if you ask me.

On a fourth down carry, West Virginia signee John Johnson around the bend to extend Karr lead to 28-7https://t.co/VXkYqWmi5j pic.twitter.com/eQR6Uh4Io9 — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) December 13, 2025

As a junior in 2024, Johnson racked up over 4,300 yards of total offense and 50 touchdowns. In the regular season this year, he threw for 1,931 yards passing with 20 touchdowns, completing 67% of his attempts, while adding 797 yards and 16 touchdowns with his feet.

While it is expected that he will begin his career in Morgantown at quarterback, there's a chance he could be moved to another position, considering he signed with the Mountaineers as an athlete. The good news is, we'll have that question answered pretty soon, as Johnson will be one of the many signees who will be enrolling early.

Our scouting report on Johnson from Christopher Hall:

Johnson is a true playmaker who brings dynamic ability with his legs and a natural feel for extending plays. When the pocket begins to collapse, he doesn’t panic—he escapes pressure with fluid athleticism while keeping his eyes locked downfield, always hunting for a big-play opportunity. His mobility isn’t just functional; it’s a real weapon. He has the burst to outrun linebackers, the agility to slip out of arm tackles, and the long speed to turn a broken play into an explosive touchdown.

As a passer, Johnson shows the ability to make the throws needed to run a high-tempo college offense. He delivers with confidence, whether he’s firing a strike on the run or setting his feet and pushing the ball vertically. His arm talent allows him to hit windows outside the numbers, and he shows flashes of touch on intermediate routes. When the play structure breaks down, he can reset his platform and still deliver an accurate ball.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Why West Virginia Should Think Twice Before Chasing a Big Name QB in the Portal

Now is the Time for Ross Hodge to Make a Switch to the Starting Lineup

Former West Virginia QB Clint Trickett Lands Offensive Coordinator Job in the SEC

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of WVU Basketball So Far This Season

What Really Happened to WVU's Defense in the Final Minutes of Two Costly Losses