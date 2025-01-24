West Virginia Ranks 22nd in Directors' Cup Standings
West Virginia University currently stands in 22nd place in the 2024-25 Learfield Directors’ Cup standings after tally all the fall sports’ campaigns.
The Mountaineers compiled 190 points this fall – 90 in cross country, 25 in football, 25 in women’s soccer and 50 in men’s soccer.
West Virginia is the second-highest ranked Big 12 school that scored points in the current standings:
BYU (311.5 points /4th)
West Virginia (190 points/22nd)
Iowa State (179 points/27th)
Colorado (154 points/35th)
TCU (145 points /38th)
Oklahoma State (142.5 points/40th)
Arizona State (122 points/55th)
Utah (105 points/64th)
Baylor (75 points/87th)
Kansas (75 points/87th)
Texas Tech (75 points/87th)
Kansas State (45 points/133rd).
The Learfield Directors’ Cup was developed as a joint effort between the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) and USA Today. Points are awarded based on each institution’s finish in NCAA Championships.
Standings and scoring structure can be found on NACDA’s web site at www.directorscup.org.