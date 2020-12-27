West Virginia Releases Depth Chart for Bowl Game vs Army

The Mountaineers have some new faces in the two-deep for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

This Thursday, the West Virginia Mountaineers will close out their 2020 season with a matchup against Army in the 62nd annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Due to some players opting out of the bowl game or transferring out, there are a few changes to this week's depth chart.

OFFENSE

QB: Jarret Doege, Austin Kendall

RB: Leddie Brown, Alec Sinkfield

WR (X): Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Ali Jennings

WR (H): Winston Wright Jr., Sam James

WR (Z): Sean Ryan, Isaiah Esdale

SLOT: T.J. Simmons, Reese Smith

TE: Mike O'Laughlin, T.J. Banks

LT: Brandon Yates, Nick Malone

LG: Zach Frazier OR James Gmiter, Blaine Scott

C: Chase Behrndt, Zach Frazier

RG: Michael Brown, Jordan White

RT: Briason Mays OR Parker Moorer, John Hughes

DEFENSE

DT: Dante Stills, Akheem Mesidor

NT: Darius Stills, Jordan Jefferson

DE: Jeffery Pooler, Jalen Thornton

BANDIT: Jared Bartlett, VanDarius Cowan

WILL: Josh Chandler-Semedo, Exree Loe

MIKE: Dylan Tonkery, Jake Abbott

SPEAR: Tykee Smith, Scottie Young Jr.

CB: Dreshun Miller, Jackie Matthews

CB: Nicktroy Fortune, Daryl Porter Jr.

FS: Alonzo Addae, Jake Long

CAT: Sean Mahone, Noah Guzman

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Casey Legg OR Tyler Sumpter

P: Kolton McGhee OR Tyler Sumpter

H: Graeson Malashevich

KO: Casey Legg, Kolton McGhee

LS: Kyle Poland, J.P. Hadley

KR: Winston Wright Jr., Sam James

PR: Alec Sinkfield, Graeson Malashevich

