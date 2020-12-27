West Virginia Releases Depth Chart for Bowl Game vs Army
This Thursday, the West Virginia Mountaineers will close out their 2020 season with a matchup against Army in the 62nd annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Due to some players opting out of the bowl game or transferring out, there are a few changes to this week's depth chart.
OFFENSE
QB: Jarret Doege, Austin Kendall
RB: Leddie Brown, Alec Sinkfield
WR (X): Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Ali Jennings
WR (H): Winston Wright Jr., Sam James
WR (Z): Sean Ryan, Isaiah Esdale
SLOT: T.J. Simmons, Reese Smith
TE: Mike O'Laughlin, T.J. Banks
LT: Brandon Yates, Nick Malone
LG: Zach Frazier OR James Gmiter, Blaine Scott
C: Chase Behrndt, Zach Frazier
RG: Michael Brown, Jordan White
RT: Briason Mays OR Parker Moorer, John Hughes
DEFENSE
DT: Dante Stills, Akheem Mesidor
NT: Darius Stills, Jordan Jefferson
DE: Jeffery Pooler, Jalen Thornton
BANDIT: Jared Bartlett, VanDarius Cowan
WILL: Josh Chandler-Semedo, Exree Loe
MIKE: Dylan Tonkery, Jake Abbott
SPEAR: Tykee Smith, Scottie Young Jr.
CB: Dreshun Miller, Jackie Matthews
CB: Nicktroy Fortune, Daryl Porter Jr.
FS: Alonzo Addae, Jake Long
CAT: Sean Mahone, Noah Guzman
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Casey Legg OR Tyler Sumpter
P: Kolton McGhee OR Tyler Sumpter
H: Graeson Malashevich
KO: Casey Legg, Kolton McGhee
LS: Kyle Poland, J.P. Hadley
KR: Winston Wright Jr., Sam James
PR: Alec Sinkfield, Graeson Malashevich
