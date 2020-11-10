West Virginia Releases Depth Chart for TCU Game

West Virginia returns home this week to play host to the TCU Horned Frogs who are coming off a 34-18 victory over Texas Tech. Tuesday morning, the Mountaineers released their depth chart ahead of this week's game.

OFFENSE

QB: Jarret Doege, Austin Kendall

RB: Leddie Brown, Alec Sinkfield

WR (X): Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Ali Jennings

WR (H): Winston Wright Jr., Sam James

WR (Z): Sean Ryan, Isaiah Esdale

SLOT: T.J. Simmons, Reese Smith

TE: Mike O'Laughlin, T.J. Banks

LT: Brandon Yates, Nick Malone

LG: Zach Frazier OR James Gmiter, Blaine Scott

C: Chase Behrndt, Zach Frazier

RG: Michael Brown, Jordan White

RT: Briason Mays, John Hughes

DEFENSE

DT: Dante Stills, Akheem Mesidor

NT: Darius Stills, Quay Mays OR Jordan Jefferson

DE: Jeffery Pooler Jr. Jalen Thornton

BANDIT: Dylan Tonkery, Jared Bartlett

WILL: Josh Chandler-Semedo, Exree Loe

MIKE: Tony Fields II, Dylan Tonkery

SPEAR: Tykee Smith, Jairo Faverus

LCB: Dreshun Miller, Jackie Matthews

RCB: Nicktroy Fortune, Daryl Porter Jr.

FS: Alonzo Addae, Jake Long

CAT: Sean Mahone, Noah Guzman

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Casey Legg, Tyler Sumpter

H: Graeson Malashevich

P: Kolton McGhee or Tyler Sumpter

KO: Casey Legg, Kolton McGhee

LS: Kyle Poland, J.P. Hadley

KR: Winston Wright Jr., Sam James

PR: Alec Sinkfield, Graeson Malashevich

