SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

West Virginia Releases Depth Chart for TCU Game

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia returns home this week to play host to the TCU Horned Frogs who are coming off a 34-18 victory over Texas Tech. Tuesday morning, the Mountaineers released their depth chart ahead of this week's game.

OFFENSE

QB: Jarret Doege, Austin Kendall

RB: Leddie Brown, Alec Sinkfield

WR (X): Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Ali Jennings

WR (H): Winston Wright Jr., Sam James

WR (Z): Sean Ryan, Isaiah Esdale

SLOT: T.J. Simmons, Reese Smith

TE: Mike O'Laughlin, T.J. Banks

LT: Brandon Yates, Nick Malone

LG: Zach Frazier OR James Gmiter, Blaine Scott

C: Chase Behrndt, Zach Frazier

RG: Michael Brown, Jordan White

RT: Briason Mays, John Hughes

DEFENSE

DT: Dante Stills, Akheem Mesidor

NT: Darius Stills, Quay Mays OR Jordan Jefferson

DE: Jeffery Pooler Jr. Jalen Thornton

BANDIT: Dylan Tonkery, Jared Bartlett

WILL: Josh Chandler-Semedo, Exree Loe

MIKE: Tony Fields II, Dylan Tonkery

SPEAR: Tykee Smith, Jairo Faverus

LCB: Dreshun Miller, Jackie Matthews

RCB: Nicktroy Fortune, Daryl Porter Jr.

FS: Alonzo Addae, Jake Long

CAT: Sean Mahone, Noah Guzman

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Casey Legg, Tyler Sumpter

H: Graeson Malashevich

P: Kolton McGhee or Tyler Sumpter

KO: Casey Legg, Kolton McGhee

LS: Kyle Poland, J.P. Hadley

KR: Winston Wright Jr., Sam James

PR: Alec Sinkfield, Graeson Malashevich

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

Full in-depth look at which top recruits are heavily interested in WVU

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Latest Bowl Projections for West Virginia

We take a look at the expert's bowl projections for the Mountaineers

Christopher Hall

Zack Dobson Enters Transfer Portal

West Virginia receiver Zack Dobson enters the transfer portal

Christopher Hall

Final Thoughts on the Mountaineers Loss to No. 22 Texas

Christopher Hall gives his final thoughts on the Mountaineers loss to No. 22 Texas

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

WVU's Opponent for the Big 12-Big East Battle has been Released

The Mountaineers will hit the road for the Big 12/Big East battle

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

West Virginia Ranked No. 15 in Preseason AP Top 25 Poll

West Virginia begins the 2020-21 season in the top 15 of the AP Poll.

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

What We Learned from West Virginia's Loss to Texas

A few takeaways from the Mountaineers' loss

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Top 3 Performers in West Virginia's Loss to Texas

These guys gave it their all on Saturday

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 9

We catch up with the Mountaineers in week 9 of the NFL

Christopher Hall

West Virginia Report Card: Defense vs Texas

Grading out how the Mountaineer defense performed in the loss to Texas

Schuyler Callihan