West Virginia Releases Depth Chart vs Oklahoma
The West Virginia Mountaineers are getting set to close out the 2020 season and year two of the Neal Brown era by hosting No. 11 Oklahoma. Recently, the team announced this week's depth chart which you can find below!
OFFENSE
QB: Jarret Doege, Austin Kendall
RB: Leddie Brown, Alec Sinkfield
WR (X): Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Ali Jennings
WR (H): Winston Wright Jr., Sam James
WR (Z): Sean Ryan, Isaiah Esdale
SLOT: T.J. Simmons, Reese Smith
TE: Mike O'Laughlin, T.J. Banks
LT: Brandon Yates, Nick Malone
LG: Zach Frazier, James Gmiter OR Blaine Scott
C: Chase Behrndt, Zach Frazier
RG: Michael Brown, Jordan White
RT: Briason Mays, John Hughes
DEFENSE
DT: Dante Stills, Akheem Mesidor
NT: Darius Stills, Quay Mays OR Jordan Jefferson
DE: Jeffery Pooler Jr., Jalen Thornton
BANDIT: Dylan Tonkery, Jared Bartlett
WILL: Exree Loe, Josh Chandler-Semedo
MIKE: Tony Fields, Dylan Tonkery
SPEAR: Tykee Smith, Jairo Faverus
CB: Dreshun Miller, Jackie Matthews
CB: Nicktroy Fortune, Daryl Porter Jr.
FS: Alonzo Addae, Jake Long
CAT: Sean Mahone, Noah Guzman
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Casey Legg, Tyler Sumpter
H: Graeson Malashevich
P: Kolton McGhee OR Tyler Sumpter
KO: Casey Legg, Kolton McGhee
LS: Kyle Poland, JP Hadley
KR: Winston Wright Jr., Sam James
PR: Alec Sinkfield, Graeson Malashevich
