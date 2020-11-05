West Virginia Releases Uniform Combo for No. 22 Texas
Christopher Hall
The West Virginia Mountaineers will wear blue helmets, white jerseys, and white pants this Saturday as they take on the No. 22 Texas Longhorns.
West Virginia leads the all-time series 5-4 and has a 4-1 record in Austin.
