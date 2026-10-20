West Virginia Reveals Depth Chart Ahead of Road Matchup vs. TCU

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez released the depth chart ahead of Saturday’s matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs (3-3, 1-2). Kickoff is set for noon EST and the action will broadcast on ESPN2.

Prince Strachan makes his debut on the depth chart for the first time this season. The redshirt junior receiver has started the last two games and has recorded eight catches for 205 yards, stretching the field for longs of 40 and 41 yards.

Fifth year tackle Malik Agbo made his first of the season at right tackle last week against Cincinnati but remains listed behind freshman left tackle Kevin Brown.

Junior tight end also made his first start of the season against the Bearcats. He hauled in three passes for 59 yards, including a huge pick up of 36 yards.

OFFENSE

QB: Mike Hawkins Jr. OR Scotty Fox Jr., Jyron Hughley OR Max Brown

RB: Cam Cook, Amari Latimer, Christ Talley, Martavious Boswell

WR (X): Jaden Bray, Taron Francis, Landon Drumm

WR (Y): DJ Epps, Cyrus Traugh

WR (Z): Prince Strachan, John Neider, Cyrus Traugh,

TE: Josh Sapp OR Ryan Ward, Kade Bush OR Cam Ball

LT: Kevin Brown, Malik Agbo,

LG: Nick Krahe, Lamarcus Dillard

C: Wes King, Josh Aisosa OR Landon Livingston

RG: Amare Grayson, Cam Griffin

RT: Carsten Casady, Aidan Woods

There have been no changes to the defensive side of the depth chart from a week ago. Nick Taylor is listed at starting right cornerback. He’s remained on the two-deep but has not seen action in the last two games as he’s been sidelined with an injury.

Junior Keyshawn Robinson, then fifth year corner Jason Chambers has stepped in place for an injured Taylor in the last two games.

David Afogho made his first start of the season after starting all 12 games last season. The redshirt junior edge rusher tallied five tackles against the Bearcats.

Several Mountaineers made their first start in the old Gold and Blue on the defensive side of the ball on Saturday. Fifth year safety Jacorey Thomas started at strong safety, senior safety Andrew Powdrell lined up at left corner, and redshirt freshman defensive line Taylor Brown put his hand in the dirt at defensive tackle.

DEFENSE

EDGE: Zeke Durham-Campbell, Emerson Joy

DT: Corey McIntyre Jr., KJ Henson OR Yendor Mack

NG: Nate Gabriel, Will LeBlanc, Taylor Brown

BAN: Harper Holloman, David Afogho, Tobi Haastrup OR Jeremiah Johnson

MIKE: Ben Cutter, Isaiah Patterson OR Tyler Stolsky

WILL: Ashton Woods OR Cam Torbor

N/S: Geimere Latimer II, Andrew Powedrell, Miles Khatri

CB: Chams Diagne, Keyshawn Robinson

CB: Nick Taylor, Jaire Rawlison

FS: Matt Sieg, Jacorey Thomas

BS: Kamari Wilson, Kameron Reddic

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Jack Cassidy OR Nate Flower

KO: Jack Cassidy, Nate Flower

H: Bryan Hansen, Mack Flynn

P: Bryan Hansen, Mack Flynn

LS: Macguire Moss, Kaden Seller

KR: DJ Epps OR Matt Sieg

PR: DJ Epps OR Matt Sieg