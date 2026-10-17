What Rich Rodriguez Said Following the Win Over Cincinnati

The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-3, 1-3) survived a thriller against the Cincinnati Bearcats (4-2, 1-2) Saturday with a 45-42 victory.

West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez met with the media following the game and gave his thoughts on the Mountaineers’ win.

Opening statment

I told the sideline reporter I think I've been physically ill for three and a half weeks, but no, it's really been four three and a half weeks and three and a half quarters.But just tickled to death to sneak one out of there and looked against all against all kind of odds it looked like and really enjoy this win.

Capturing the first Big 12 win of the season

Yeah, and then it looked like the same story, right? I mean, just, you know, they scored and we couldn't, you know, get over the hump. You know, we tied up, and then they'd score and we tied it up and then they scored and it looked like, ah, the same old thing. And then we got him to the fourth down and then, almost blocked it. I think it was a read, I think, for him if he was going to run it or kick it. He kicked in, rolls down to the one and I'm like, ‘I've been here before.’ And so, we you the big key was the pass of course, and how about Mike Hawkins? He was phenomenal.

I mean, he was I didn't know he threw for 464, but he made some great throws and we hung in there. And once we got into Jack's range we could have maybe tried to score and all that, but I felt good with ball in the middle field, trusted Jack, and he nailed it.

Confidence for the defense moving forward after making the final stop to set up the winning drive

I hope so cause they had to get a stop to win and they got the stop and I thought we'd have decent field position and then the roll punt on the one yard line. But yeah, we don't

have that chance to win right if our defense doesn't make that key stop, and if it went to overtime, I felt confident there because our crowd's into it.