West Virginia's Comeback Falls Short in Frisco Bowl
Frisco, TX – West Virginia trailed by 18 early in the second half and got within five in the fourth quarter but the Mountaineers (6-7) could not contain the Memphis offense and dropped the Frisco Bowl to the 25th-ranked Tigers (11-2) Tuesday night 42-27.
West Virginia senior quarterback Garrett Greene finished his final game as a Mountaineer with 423 total yards and three touchdowns, while redshirt sophomore receiver Hudson Clement finished with a career-high 11 receptions for 166 yards and two touchdowns.
West Virginia went three and out on its first two possessions of the game, losing the field position battle and Memphis started its second drive inside WVU territory at the 45.
Senior running back Mario Anderson started the drive with a 12-yard run, setting up a keeper from quarterback Seth Henigan on a third and four to keep the drive alive before delivering a shovel pass to Anderson for the touchdown and the 7-0 lead.
Junior running back CJ Donaldson fumbled the ball and was recovered by defensive lineman Mond Cole at the WVU 41.
Memphis kept the drive alive with a dump pass to redshirt junior running back Greg Desrosiers Jr for 20 yards, but the Mountaineer defense held the Tigers to a field goal to begin the second quarter and WVU trailed 10-0.
The Tigers momentum continued to build after the Mountaineers failed on a fourth and one near midfield, giving Memphis the ball inside WVU territory for the third consecutive possession. On the first play of the drive, Desrosiers busted through the right side for a 465-yard touchdown run and Memphis went up 17-0 at the 10:46 mark of the second quarter.
West Virgina answered with its first touchdown drive of the game, driving 75 yards on six plays Clement picking up the yards in chunks, hauling in his first pass for 13 yards, then corralled a 33-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to ten, 17-7 with 7:28 remaining in the half.
Memphis appeared poised to build its lead back to 17 after Henigan dropped a 25-yard pass to Roc Taylor on third and nine to the WVU 37, but the defense held the Tigers for their second field goal of the night.
Greene got the Mountaineers within six after scrambling 56 yards for the touchdown with 1:44 left in the first half.
The Tigers quickly responded. On third and six, Henigan connected with Taylor for 35 yards. Two plays later, Henigan threw his second touchdown pass from 18 yards out to redshirt senior receiver Demeer Blankumsee. The Tigers opted to go for two and converted for the 28-14 lead with less than a minute remaining in the half.
West Virginia was able to get within field goal range before the half and senior kicker Michael Hayes nailed the 46-yarder to cut the deficit to eleven, 28-17.
The Henigan, Taylor connection continued the first play of the second half for a 48-yard pass and catch to begin the 75-yard touchdown drive, and Anderson finished it with a three-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion extended the Tigers lead 35-17.
The Mountaineers responded on their opening drive of the second half. Junior running back CJ Donaldson had five tough carries for 27 yards while a 20-yard pass to sophomore Rodney Gallagher put the Memphis defense on its heels with a 20-yard reception and Clement snagged a pair of passes for 22 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown reception. The snap was mishandled on the extra point and WVU trailed 35-23 midway through the third quarter.
The West Virginia defense ended Memphis’ streak of six consecutive scoring drives and the Mountaineer offense took over at its own 10. The Mountaineers methodically moved the ball down the field until Clement snagged a 37-yard pass to get to the Memphis 15-yard line. Then, on fourth and goal from just inside the one, Donaldson punched it into the endzone to get WVU within five, 35-30 at the 12:02 mark of the fourth quarter.
Memphis struck right back after an 89-yard pass to Blankumsee, and redshirt senior running Brandon Rush followed with a one-yard touchdown run to go back up twelve, 42-30.
West Virginia responded with a 12-play 75-yard drive. Greene was 7-8 for 70 yards and three consecutive runs from Donaldson put the Mountaineers in the endzone to trim the Memphis lead to five, 42-37 with 4:17 left in the game.
Memphis picked up a pair of first downs and ran the clock to 56 seconds before senior kicker Tristian Vandenberg missed wide right and West Virginia took over at it own 31 yard line with 51 seconds remaining in the game.
On the first play the Mountaineers, Greene found Clement for 23 yards just over midfield into Memphis territory. Greene threw an interception, but redshirt senior receiver Preston Fox punched the ball away from junior linebacker Elijah Herring. However, after an replay review, the officials determined Herring gave himself up on the slide and awarded Memphis the ball as the Tigers held on 42-37.